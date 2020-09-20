4-year-old fighting deadly brain disease honored by Prince George's County police, Washington Football Team

The young boy was made an honorary officer at the Saturday ceremony for the Negro League Legend's centennial.

WASHINGTON — 4-year-old Kristopher Quander arrived at FedEx Field Saturday morning to a ceremony meant to honor him for his fight with the deadly brain disease.

The Prince George's County Police Department, in partnership with the Negro League Legends Hall of Fame and the Washington Football team, made him an honorary officer as well as the event's Grand Marshall.

So, what does that look like? Well, for Kristofer, that meant a "Salute Ride" all around the Capital Beltway and a ceremony right at FedEx Field to help support the new "officer."

The event also commemorated the 100th year anniversary of the Negro League Legends Hall of Fame and also featured a 495 Beltway Salute ride to celebrate the centennial.