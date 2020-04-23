WASHINGTON — For many of us, our 2020 birthday celebration might not be one for the books. But for three-year-old Micah Margol, this birthday will be one he never forgets.

Like many three-year-olds, Micah loves shiny, red fire trucks. While donning his best fire suit and plastic hat to celebrate on 8th Street Northwest with a few friends, and maintaining social distancing, Micah got a surprise visit from DC Fire and EMS Engine 4. Not only did D.C.'s bravest wish the guest of honor a very happy birthday, but they let Micah sit on the back of the truck, so mom and dad could snap a few photos!

RELATED: We're all in this together: Gleason's surprise 6th birthday parade

Neighbors all across the DMV are finding ways to bring a little birthday joy to those, especially the little ones who may not understand why their friends aren't sitting next to them to blow out their candles.

Gleason Durham was excited about his sixth birthday party, but the outbreak put the brakes on his party plans. So, his sweet friends and neighbors in the Embery Mill neighborhood sprang into action surprising Gleason with a birthday parade.



Do you have a good news story?



Text the word TOGETHER to 202-895-5599 to submit your idea or learn more about groups we’ve featured.

RELATED: We're all in this together: Mom creates I SPY on porch to entertain neighbors with young children

RELATED: We're all in this together: Family surprises Grandma with virtual 92rd birthday party

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.