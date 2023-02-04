Two injured, dog rescued from overturned car in Southwest DC

Firefighters from Engine 13 are holding onto the dog, who is uninjured, until her owners can pick her up.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters rescued a dog from a crash that left two people injured in Southwest D.C. on Sunday.

DC Fire and EMS crews responded to the crash with an overturned vehicle on Interstate 395 at the Maine Avenue Southwest exit.

Two adults were extricated by crews and transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Humane Rescue Alliance was then requested to the scene for a dog trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

After getting the dog out of the car, firefighters with Engine 13 took the uninjured pup with them to the firehouse. This is where she will wait until her owners have been discharged from the hospital and can come pick her up.

Police have not said what led up to the crash nor identified the adults who were injured.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

