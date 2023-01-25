The Dabney ranks #1 for where to eat in DC

For the first time since 2020, the Washingtonian has published its annual list of the District's "100 Very Best Restaurants."

WASHINGTON — The Washingtonian just released its much anticipated annual list of D.C.'s "100 Very Best Restaurants" for the first time since the early days of 2020.

Officials with the magazine said its definition of "best" restaurant has significantly changed due to the pandemic. While the list previously only contained sit-down restaurants, it now includes carry outs, pop-ups, and food trucks.

Whatever the occasion or location, Washingtonian's list has something for everyone, and our mouths are watering just thinking about where to eat next in the District.

Top 5 breakdown:

The Dabney, 122 Bladgen Alley, NW. Mid-Atlantic cuisine prepared by chef Jeremiah Langhorne. The current menu is a 6-course tasting menu with additional wine pairings available. The centerpiece of their open kitchen is a wood-burning hearth. Albi, 1346 Fourth Street, SE. Arabic for "my heart," the restaurant in Navy Yard is run by chef/owner Michael Rafidi. As his first solo restaurant, Rafidi draws inspiration from his roots in the Levant region. L'Ardente, 200 Massachusetts Avenue, NW. The Italian restaurant features a pizza oven and all your favorite classics. Happy Gyro, 1509 17th Street, NW. This super casual Mediterranean eatery serves sourdough pizza, pita, sides and ice cream. Plus, a natural wine bottle shop. Pineapple and Pearls, 715 Eighth Street, SE. Located in Capitol Hill, this American-style restaurant offers a unique four-course spread. Diners are encouraged to dress their "New Year's Eve" best with sequins and all.

