Guide for free and reduced-price meals for students in Virginia

These school districts in Northern Virginia are offering free and reduced-price meals for those experiencing food insecurity.

WASHINGTON — Are you in need of resources for finding food for yourself or other family members this summer? Well, you are in luck because WUSA9 has created a guide of places to go that are offering free or reduced-priced meals for students in the Northern Virginia area.

Virginia

Prince William County

The Prince William County public school system is offering free meals to all children throughout the summer. The start and end dates of the program vary based on the 25 locations where the services are being offered. Below is a chart from the Prince William County Public Schools website that breaks down the location and times the program is active as well as what is being provided.

Happy last day of school @PWCSNews! The school year may be over, but our team will still be serving meals this summer! Meals are available FREE of charge for children 18 years and under. Visit https://t.co/ISIQtGPvRR to find a meal service site near you! #SummerMeals #Nokidhungry pic.twitter.com/ulowfe214p — PWCS Nutrition (@PWCSNutrition) June 15, 2022

Fairfax County

Fairfax County Public Schools is offering Summer Meal Kits from June 14 to August 9. The kits will be provided every Tuesday and they will have seven days worth of breakfast and lunch. The program will end on August 9 and the county says that double meal kits will be available that day.

Here is where the kits are available:

Fairfax County Public Schools say that all students in the county are eligible to receive free meals in addition to the other children ages 18 and younger in the county. Fairfax County Public Schools are also advising parents to let staff know how many children's meals they need when picking up the meal kits.





Loudoun County

The Loudoun County Public School system is offering free meal kits which can be picked up at select locations. The program begins on June 27 and will end on August 8. The kits will be available for children 18-year-old and younger. The meal kits will include seven days' worth of breakfast and lunch.

Meal kits will be available at Park View High School, Leesburg Elementary School, Rolling Ridge Elementary School, Sterling Elementary school and Sugarland Elementary school. The dates and times of the meal kits distribution dates and times are listed in the chart below.

Arlington

Students may receive free meals if they meet eligibility requirements and attend summer school at Washington-Liberty, Dorothy Hamm, Escuela Key, Jamestown or Abingdon. Those who wish to be part of this program must fill out and have a lunch application on file by June 30 in order to be eligible for this program for summer school, the Arlington Public Schools website says.