x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Tenleytown Z-Burger offers 2-cent burgers in celebration of 2/22/22

Here's how to get the deep discount on "Twosday."

WASHINGTON — It's a special day on the calendar and Z-Burger in Tenleytown is getting in on the celebration by offering 2-cent burgers on Tuesday.

On Feb. 22, the world hits an unprecedented milestone. It’s the date itself: 2/22/22. And this so-called “Twosday” falls on a Tuesday, no less.

While the date itself doesn't carry any historical significance or any cosmic message, D.C.'s Z-Burger wants customers to take part in a celebration.

The special offer allows burger lovers at the burger joint's Tenleytown location to get their choice of a single hamburger, cheeseburger, or veggie burger when you say the secret password “TueZday.”

The offer is only good at the Tenleytown location at 4321 Wisconsin Avenue NW from 11:22 a.m. to 2:22 p.m. Only one 2-cent burger per person.

It's not the first time the Z Burger has offered unique deals. Z-Burger previously offered free fries with a vaccine card, and special heart-shaped burgers for Valentine's Day. There was a buy-one-get-one deal if you kissed your valentine at the register.

RELATED: Z-Burger offering free fries to anyone with a COVID-19 vaccine card | It's A DC Thing

RELATED: It's almost 2/22/22! Here's why our minds find that date so special

RELATED: What is the McDonald's character Grimace? A manager explains

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Making sweet treats for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day