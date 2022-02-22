Tenleytown Z-Burger offers 2-cent burgers in celebration of 2/22/22

Here's how to get the deep discount on "Twosday."

WASHINGTON — It's a special day on the calendar and Z-Burger in Tenleytown is getting in on the celebration by offering 2-cent burgers on Tuesday.

On Feb. 22, the world hits an unprecedented milestone. It’s the date itself: 2/22/22. And this so-called “Twosday” falls on a Tuesday, no less.

While the date itself doesn't carry any historical significance or any cosmic message, D.C.'s Z-Burger wants customers to take part in a celebration.

The special offer allows burger lovers at the burger joint's Tenleytown location to get their choice of a single hamburger, cheeseburger, or veggie burger when you say the secret password “TueZday.”

The offer is only good at the Tenleytown location at 4321 Wisconsin Avenue NW from 11:22 a.m. to 2:22 p.m. Only one 2-cent burger per person.