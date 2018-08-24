WASHINGTON -- Calling all Sex and the City lovers or really anybody who loves cupcakes and other yummy eats! Get excited, because New York's famous bakery known for American baked goods and desserts is coming to Union Station in September.

Magnolia Bakery, now a global chain of bakeries, got its start back in 1996 in the heart of New York City's West Village. It now has locations all around the world, including in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Seoul, Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City and Doha.

The sweet spot, often known for its cupcakes has been featured in Sex and the City, Saturday Night Live and in other shows and films. Every true Carrie Bradshaw fan knows that's where you go to get something with pink icing and talk about boys.

You'll definitely get your sugar craving fixed with one of the many items on the menu, from mini cheesecakes, to cookies, banana pudding, pies and more.

The bakery will be located on the street level of Union Station inside of the West Side Shopping Concourse. They will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

© 2018 WUSA