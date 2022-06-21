Celebrate women in the food industry with a special dinner at DC's Cenrolina

Chef Amy Brandwein will host Tuesday's DC dinner as part of a nationwide series.

WASHINGTON — Looking for a way to celebrate the first day of summer? Grab tickets to a special dinner Tuesday hosted by Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina.

Brandwein will host the D.C. stop of The Women of Food dinner series, presented by restaurant platform Resy.

Launched in 2018, The Women in Food series is meant to celebrate and illuminate women-led restaurants and to put attention on the systemic inequities for women pursuing careers in the restaurant industry.

Brandwein is the owner and head chef at Centrolina, something that is still relatively rare in the restaurant industry, where women are underrepresented as owners and in management positions.

Even though women hold a majority of restaurant jobs (56%), only 33% of independent restaurants are majority owned by women, according to the National Restaurant Association.

An an industry survey, the James Beard Foundation found that only 30% of respondents in management positions were women, compared to 64% of men. Additionally, women are the majority of restaurant labor, and make up 70% percent of server positions — yet consist of only 20% of head chef positions, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Cut short in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Women of Food tour returns in 2022 with a six-city tour including stops in New York City, Los Angeles, London in Chicago along with D.C.

At Centrolina, diners can expect authentic, regional Italian cooking with seasonal ingredients.

The Women in Food dinner will feature a multi-course dinner menu, with wine pairings and cocktails. The evening will be inspired by the women the chef holds dearly, from mentors to colleagues, farmers to artisans.