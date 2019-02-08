WASHINGTON — A popular spot before and after events at Capital One Arena, Penn Commons will close this weekend.

The restaurant will close Sunday, Aug. 4 after brunch service.

“We brought out best game and loved every minute of it,” restaurant staff wrote on Facebook earlier this week. “We hope you'll join us through the weekend to grab a beer, some wings and tell us about your best nights here.”

Penn Commons has been open at 700 6th Street NW for five years.

“Thanks to all of our great guests,” staff wrote. “We will miss you all.”