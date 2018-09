It's a Labor Day tradition complete with the signature salad and breadsticks.

Olive Garden announced plans to deliver lunch to first responders across the country this holiday. The free meals, which range from fettuccine alfredo to spaghetti and meatballs, are the restaurant's way of saying thank you to local heroes.

Since 2002, the restaurant chain has delivered more than 12,000 meals to first responders. Contact your local restaurant manager for details.

Olive Garden to deliver lunch to first responders for Labor Day! More than 850 restaurants across the country will join in the 17th annual Labor Day tradition. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/3Tk5UZqqjh — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) September 3, 2018

