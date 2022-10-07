Isn't it sweet? Nothing Bundt Cakes to open its first store in Prince George's County

As of today, Oct. 7, an official grand opening date has not been announced. You can join the company eClub via their website for more updates.

WOODMORE, Md. — The town of Woodmore is getting a whole lot sweeter.

A bakery chain specializing in Bundt Cakes is opening up its first store in Prince George's County, Maryland.

In 1997, Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz co-founded Nothing Bundt Cakes in their Las Vegas. After starting as a small baking business in their home kitchens, Tripp and Shwetz opened their first bakery and became a franchise.

The company's website said it offers "a modern spin on a classic treat" with various flavors and sizes of Bundt Cakes, crowned with their signature cream cheese frosting.

The all-new storefront will be located right next to Kenny's Chinese Restaurant in Woodmore Towne Centre along 9301 Woodmore Center Drive, Suite 511, Glenarden, Maryland, 20706.

The Nothing Bundt Cakes sign has already been seen installed on the exterior of the building. Residents are filled with excitement after seeing the Nothing Bundt Cake signs, including one that says "Baking Soon!"

This is the company's first location in Prince George's County, though it has franchises in Montgomery County, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County. It has more than 400 locations across the United States and Canada.

As of today, Oct. 7, an official grand opening date has not been announced. You can join the company eClub via their website for more updates.