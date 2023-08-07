New McFlurry flavor coming to McDonald's

The new, limited-edition McFlurry is made with McDonald's vanilla soft serve, blended with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A new flavor for McDonald's iconic McFlurry is coming this week!

The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is officially making its way to McDonald's menus starting this Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The new, limited-edition McFlurry is made with McDonald's vanilla soft serve, blended with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces to create the ultimate salty-sweet treat.