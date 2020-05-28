It's National Burger Day! Here are the top burger joints you must try in the DMV

May 28 is National Hamburger Day and National Beef Burger Day! Whichever you choose, it's time to chow down.

WASHINGTON — It's that time of year again, where Americans can enjoy our country's favorite meal. The hamburger!

You can take a day off from your conventional diet and treat yourself to a mouth-watering burger during these early summer days.

With hard work and dedication we made a list of the top restaurants in the DMV with the best burgers. We hope we don't disappoint.

The Capital Burger-1005 7th St NW

First and foremost we couldn't officially inaugurate this list without The Capital Burger. With raving reviews for their juicy "luxe burger" experience paired with their cheese fries, this place is a must!

Eat BRGZ- 250 7th Street SE

They're up an running for pick up and delivery, according to their site. This burger spot not only has outside seating, but they took an American classic and built it up with bold taste and make custom-made-to-order burgers.

Lucky Buns- 2000 18th Street NW

You'll truly be lucky to have their burgers! In the words of D.C. residents, the wait for these burgers is always worth it. Be sure to try the Bogan Bun and the El Jefe Bun, they're a classic.

PLNT Burger-101 H Street SE

To all the vegans out there, we did not forget about you. This spot serves the ultimate plant-based burgers paired with goodness. Their burgers are free of any animal products, without the compromise on flavor or experience.

Burger-Fi- 11881 Grand Park Ave North Bethesda, MD

This place puts a stamp on their burgers, so you know they're not playing! They serve all-natural, Black Angus CEO Burgers filled with goodness. You have to pair them with their fries and onion rings.

The Habitat Burger Grill- 895-A Rockville Pike Rockville, Md. 20852

Any place that is willing to give you a free burger for your birthday, is the place to go. The Habitat Burger not only offers great deals for the whole family but they back it up with their tasty burgers.

Dog Haus Biergarten- 7904 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, Md. 20814

Okay, this might get a little confusing, but if you like hot dogs and hamburgers, this is the place for you. They have a huge selection of hot dogs, hamburgers, and veggie options for our plant-based friends. The combos are super creative and a must-try.