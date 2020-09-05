9 spots serving Mother's Day brunch for delivery and takeout

A pandemic is no reason not to spoil the most important lady in your life. Grab brunch to-go, and let the mamas in your life know they're loved.

WASHINGTON — As with every occasion and holiday experienced under quarantine, Mother's Day may look a little different this year. Sure, you won't be whisking mom off for brunch at her favorite restaurant this year, but who says you can't bring the restaurant home? Whether you're looking for decadent lobster, a southern spread or plain old brunch staples, order from any of these nine hot spots to remind mom just how much she's appreciated.

If you want to feel like you'e cooking for mom, but still keep things quick and easy, Napoli is offering a three-course "ready to bake" menu. Home cooks can just pop the dishes in the oven and serve classic Italian dishes that will have mom saying "perfecto!" Choose from breakfast pastas and frittatas or Italian pastries and bellinis. And if you've forgotten to grab a gift, Napoli is selling authentic hand-painted Italian ceramics from the Amalfi coast that you can add to any order.

For the mom that enjoys Michelin-quality food, Bresca is serving a three-course family-style #BeeHome Mother's Day menu for $45. You'll get five snacks (buttered radishes, burrata salad, dill asparagus, foie gras terrine and petite croque monsieur) a choice of three entrees (whole roasted chicken, smoked pork loin, or lamb shoulder) and cassata cake for dessert. You can also add on ossetra caviar ($68), six cinnamon rolls ($19) or four biscuits with maple butter ($12). Orders can be placed through Tock ﻿with pick up times between 11 a.m.and 7:30 p.m.

This Pan-Latin hot-spot is serving up family-style pre-fixe meals, complete with fritattas, salmon croissant, avocado toast, steak and eggs with fries, housemade yogurt with berries, chocolate rolls and more. The full menu is online and available for pick up or delivery on Sunday.

If a Southern spread sounds like it would hit the spot, Succotash has the perfect menu. Order a la carte with items like sticky buns, biscuits and gravy and breakfast sandwiches and maple-glazed bacon, or order a family feast ($68, feeds 4) with deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, fried chicken served with bourbon maple syrup, collards with kimchi and country ham, mac' n 'cheese and mini pecan pies. And if mama wants to relax with a tipple or two, Succotash has a menu of beer, wine and cocktails to go.

Every mom deserves to be whisked away on an Italian adventure, but if she can't have that, a hearty Italian brunch is the next best option. Centrolina is offering a $55 brunch meal kit that includes beet-cured salmon and egg salad crostinis, asparagus in a blanket and a spinach and gruyere strata. Add a mimosa kit that serves two ($26) or four ($40). Slept through brunch? Centrolina can also bring you an $85 dinner kit.

How can you not want to order from a restaurant named as an homage to moms? Peter Chang's Chinese hot spot celebrates the culinary contributions of the Chang women including Peter’s grandmother, mother, wife and daughter. His Mother's Day menu ($80 for two) includes four appetizers (dry-fried cauliflower, Wagyu beef lo main, pan-fried shrimp dumplings and Peking duck), a choice of entrees (cumin lamb or black pepper shrimp and scallops) and raspberry chocolate almond cake for dessert.

Nina May knows moms deserve to be celebrated for more than a day. Why not keep the party going and order TWO brunches? The "brunch feast box" ($35/person) is a two-day three-course meal serving two filled with goodies like deviled tea eggs with smoked salmon, strawberry pancakes, wild ramp and sausage quiche, cinnamon streusel coffee cake, eggs benedict and green tomato BLT.

Michelin-starred chef Chef Eric Ziebold and Pastry Chef Anne Specker are putting together a basket for a queen, which you best believe all moms are! Start with cinnamon pecan coffee cake or whole wheat maple fig scones, before you move on to salmon avocado toast, quiche lorraine and chilled Maine lobster served with grapefruit sauternes salad. Choose from a mimosa or bloody mary kit, and add a bouquet of flowers to make it her most memorable quarantined Mother's Day ever.