This DMV restaurant is delivering free food to mothers 70 years or older for Mother's Day

The free meal even comes with a surprise for mom!

WASHINGTON — To all the wonderful moms out there, this one is for you!

Mother's Day may seem a little off, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate your leading lady with some food and appreciation. It's time to get creative even if that means ordering takeout instead of taking her out.

With that in mind, a local D.C. restaurant thought of an honorable way to send some love to mothers out there who may be stuck at home during the confinement.

Medium Rare restaurant is delivering free orders of their Sunday brunch, contact-free of course, to 70-year-old or older mothers who live on their own in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The free Mother's Day meal includes Medium Rare’s famous French toast, scrambled eggs and fresh fruit. Plus, each delivery package comes with a beautiful rose, a thoughtful card and a scratch-off lottery card. The restaurant says one lucky woman will even get a Powerball scratch-off, with a jackpot that is now worth about $60 million.

Medium Rare is giving out free Mother's Day meals as part of its initiative to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been deluged by restaurateurs in cities such as LA, NY, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, San Francisco and Boston to organize and replicate this initiative,” said Mark Bucher, Co-owner of Medium Rare.

Medium Rare has provided nearly 7,000 free meal donations to the elderly, first responders, elementary school children and their families, and the entire community since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.