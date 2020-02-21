ST. LOUIS — There are some scents you apparently just can’t fit into one candle. The Quarter Pounder is one of them.

McDonald’s is rolling out a set of candles we didn’t know we needed.

The fast-food joint has bottled up the scent of its famous Quarter Pounder into not one but six candles, each one representing a different ingredient.

The scents included in the candle set are:

Bun

Ketchup

Pickle

Cheese

Onion

100% fresh beef (McDonald’s words, not ours)

McDonald’s suggests burning them all together “for maximum deliciousness.” The candles are made with a soy wax blend with a fine fragrance and essential oils.

The candles aren’t on sale yet, but they’re coming soon to McDonald’s online merchandise shop Golden Arches Unlimited.

McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers

If candles aren’t your thing but you still want to show off your Quarter Pounder-lover pride, McD’s has a whole line merch dedicated to the burger.

In a relationship? Check out the couples mittens, where you can hold hands with your sweetheart while holding on to a Quarter Pounder.

Looking for some new bling? McDonald’s has you covered with a locket, so you can keep your love of the fast-food chain close to your heart.

Still need a calendar for your desk at work? Every day can be a McDonald’s day with the 2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar.

Details about all of the items can be found on the McDonald’s website here.

