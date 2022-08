On Monday and Monday only, Krispy Kreme is selling the Artemis moon doughnut.

HOUSTON — If you're a fan of space and doughnuts, you might want to head to Krispy Kreme on Monday.

For one day only, Krispy Kreme is selling the Artemis moon doughnut. It's happening to mark Monday morning's planned test launch of the Artemis 1 rocket.