It's official! Popular Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee is in the DMV

Westfield Wheaton marks the restaurant's first location in the DMV and its 49th store in the U.S.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Popular Filipino fast-food chain restaurant, Jollibee, is opening its doors in Wheaton, Md. starting Thursday, the company announced.

The D.C. area will have the chance to enjoy Jollibee's famous "Chickenjoy" at their new Westfield Wheaton Mall location on 2800 University Boulevard.

Customers can call and pick up orders by dialing (240) 657-9840 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, indoor dining and walk-in orders will not be accepted at this time.

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain brand in the Philippines, operating more than 1,400 restaurants. The chain is known for its Chickenjoy, hand-breaded fried chicken baskets. Jolly Spaghetti, spaghetti in a signature sweet-style sauce with chunky slices of savory ham, hotdog and cheese. And their Peach Mango pie, just to name a few of its many delicious menu items.

The restaurant chain is already looking to expand across the United States and parts of North America with a goal to open about 300 locations in the next few years.