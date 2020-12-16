x
Snow ice cream is the winter dessert even a novice cook can master

The best part of this recipe is you only need four ingredients!

WASHINGTON — We've all heard the old adage: Don't eat the yellow snow. But freshly fallen, powdery, white snow? Who hasn't snuck a taste of that?

This winter, upgrade your childhood indulgence and jazz it up into a true winter treat: snow ice cream! Kitchen connoisseurs all across the country have experimented to find the perfect recipe, and the best part is that you'll likely already have everything you need, eliminating that annoying trip to the store. 

Snow ice cream is a combination of some of your favorite sweet ingredients -- milk, condensed milk, vanilla, sugar and, of course, snow. 

Grab a bucket and get your mittens on, people. Let's get "cooking!" 

  • Snow, at least 4 cups
  • Sweetened condensed milk, 1/8 cup
  • Milk, 1/4cup
  • Sugar to taste 
  • Splash of vanilla extract, if desired

You can customize to your tastes, and top with sprinkles, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, crumbled cookies or even winter berries. 

Pro tip: Set your bowl outside before it starts snowing so you have untouched snow already in your bowl when you get a snow ice cream craving. 

A viewer from our sister station in St. Louis said making snow ice cream is a snow day tradition with her son, and shared photos of their creations.

