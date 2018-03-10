Craving a fresh take on fast casual? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition, called Honeygrow, is located at 8399 Leesburg Pike.

Using touch screens at the counter, the Philadelphia-based chain lets you create your own stir-fry from freshly made noodles, garnishes and signature sauces, which include spicy garlic, sweet soy five spice, sesame garlic and red coconut curry. Or you can do the same with salads, selecting from among local and seasonal vegetables, proteins and house-made dressings.

Finish off your meal by designing your own dessert. Choose from among the fresh fruit options, add either honey or maple syrup, and finish with toppings like whipped cream, coconut flakes, granola and dark chocolate chips.

If that's all too much decision-making, go with Honeygrow's suggested combinations in each category.

The newcomer has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Andy W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 21, wrote, "Food is good and fresh with inventive combinations. The staff is exceedingly friendly and helpful. The self-service ordering kiosks are very well designed."

Yelper Tricia K. added, “This is a great new addition to the area. The atmosphere and food was positive and full of energy. I ordered a 'make your own' stir-fry, which was really good. The ingredients were fresh and of a good ratio.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Honeygrow is open from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

