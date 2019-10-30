WASHINGTON — In the midst of Nationals madness, Halloween snuck up on us! Spooky season hits its peak Thursday, and just the thought of putting together costumes and buying candy can make you work up an appetite.

Take a load off and celebrate with these spine-chilling deals and discounts to participating consumers.Spoiler alert: Many of them require a costume, so get those creative juices flowing.

Freebies



Chuck E Cheese: You can acquire 50 free tickets when kids play in costume until Oct. 31.



Edible Arrangements: Stop by in costume for a free Halloween treat. The offer is valid Oct. 31.



Insomnia Cookies: All day on Oct. 31, any guest wearing a Halloween costume will receive a FREE traditional cookie – no purchase necessary! Also offering 10% off online delivery orders of $10 or more the entire week with code TREAT10 (valid through Nov. 4, at 3 a.m.)



Krispy Kreme: Stop by on Oct. 31 wearing your Halloween costume for a FREE doughnut of choice. Not valid at all locations.

McDonald’s: Order McDelivery on Uber Eats and get free delivery from Oct. 26 – Nov. 1. The offer is valid at participating McDonald's locations only.

Pilot Flying J: Halloween “BOOGO”: Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free offers on both Reese’s Pumpkin King Size Cups and Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Chips. The offer is available Oct. 28-Nov. 3 at all Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the U.S. and in the Pilot Flying J App. New app users can also receive their first fountain drink or coffee free.

Kids Eat Free

99 Restaurants: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of every adult entrée.



Beef 'O' Brady's: Kids in costume eat free on Oct. 31, with purchase of an adult entree.



Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. The offer is valid Oct. 31.



Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Kids Eat Free w/purchase of adult entrée. You can receive 20% off of delivery.

Cici’s Pizza: Purchase an adult entree and drink to receive a free kids buffet for children ages 10 and under.

Cousins Subs: Free kids meal with the purchase of a 7 ½” sub. This offer is valid in-story only at participating locations. Guests must have the coupon to redeem the special offer.

IHOP: Kids Eat Free from 4-10 p.m. The offer is valid for kids 12 and under on kids items. One kids entree with adult entree purchase.

Jamba Juice: If you go to Jamba Juice with your kids in costume and order any smoothie or bowl, your kids can receive a free kids smoothie. The offer is valid with #MyJambaRewards at participating stores, Oct. 26-Oct. 30. See offer details in their app.

Joe’s Crab Shack: One free kids meal with purchase of one adult entree. Does not include kids crab fare or upgraded dessert. Costumes welcome. The offer is valid Oct. 31.

McAllister’s Deli: Kids Eat Free is valid for costumed kids 12 and under, dine-in with the purchase of an adult entrée only (up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée).

Mimi’s Cafe: Kids Eat free all day! Purchase an adult entrée and get up to two kids meals free. The offer is dine-in only on Oct. 31 and is valid for kids 12 and under. It cannot be combined with other offers.

Rainforest Cafe: Receive a 99 cent kids meal with each purchase of an adult entree. It isn't valid with any other promotion, discount, or offer. It's a one time use only.

Ruby’s Diner: Kids ages 12 and under dressed in costume receive a free child entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée. This offer is limited to one child entrée per adult entrée purchased and cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon, promotion or discount.

TooJay’s Deli: Kids eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée from Oct. 26 through Nov. 4. Kids must be 12 and under and must order from the kid’s menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner. This spooky special offer does not include beverages and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Deals

7-Eleven: 7REWARDS has you covered, with BOGO large pizza. Just get the 7-Eleven app, and pick up some pizza for the troops this Halloween.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar is offering 25 cent Boneless Wings for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. It is dine-in only. Celery and dipping sauce are available for an additional cost while supplies last.

Baskin Robbins: If you head to your local Baskin-Robbins, you can enjoy ice cream scoops for just $1.70 and get two pre-packed quarts for just $7.99. The offer is valid Oct. 31.

Blaze Pizza: Order a pizza, receive one of their limited-edition black light boxes and reveal the messages under a black light. Those who get a special box can win free delivered Blaze Pizza for a year ($1,500 value) and many more prizes like a free pizza party for their friends.

Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill will feature all night Happy Hour, including $6 Indigo Sunset.

Chili’s: Chili's will have their $5 Fangtastic 'Rita all day long on Oct. 31.

Chipotle: On Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to close, customers who are in costume at all Chipotle locations in the U.S can get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for only $4 and can scan for Chipotle Rewards.

Door Dash: Dress up as your favorite food item and DoorDash will reward customers with $10 off that food item. The offer is valid Oct. 25 through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

On The Border: Treat yourself to a Hallow’rita With a candy corn Meltdown. Just $5! Now until Nov. 3.

Papa Murphy’s: Get a Jack-o-lantern pizza priced around $9-10 depending on market. You can check your local store on line for the price, and give them a call to place a pre-order for Halloween.

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic Drive-In will be serving 50 cent corn dogs all day Oct. 31.

TGI Friday’s: Use promocode “WICKED” at checkout for 20% off all Party Platters and Family Meal Boxes until Halloween (10/31/19)! Online ordering only. Participating locations. Terms apply.

The Plug: Enjoy 15% off this natural hangover drink by off using promo code SPOOKY15 on The Plug’s website from Oct. 28- Oct. 31.

White Castle: Get $4 off a Crave Case of any 30 Sliders.

Yard House: ALL DAY Happy Hour on Halloween. Offer and times vary by location.

