Guide: DMV farmers markets for National Farmers Market Week

WASHINGTON — This week is National Farmers Market Week and WUSA9 has created a guide of farmers markets in each county in the DMV area including the eight wards in D.C.

National Farmers Market Week lasts until August 13 and according to the Fairfax Co. website, "Farmers Market Week highlights the role of farmers markets in supporting healthy communities, stimulating local economies, and supporting local farmers."

Maryland

Montgomery County

Bethesda Central Farm Market Location: 7155 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 When: June 26-August 28 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Sundays

Freshfarm Downtown Silver Spring Market Location: 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD 20910 When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays



Prince George’s County

Bowie Farmer’s Market Location: 15200 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD 20715 When: 8 a.m. – noon on Sundays

Greenbelt Farmer’s Market Location: 115 Centerway, Suite 115 Greenbelt, MD 20770 When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sundays



Frederick

Francis Scott Key Farmers Market

Location: 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD 21703

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Frederick Farmers Market

Location: 1215 West Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21702

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Virginia

Fairfax County

Annandale Farmer’s Market Location: 6621 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA 22003 When: 8 a.m. – noon on Thursdays

Freshfarm Farmers Market - Mosaic Location: 2920 District Ave., Fairfax, VA 22031 When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sundays



Arlington County

Lubber Run Farmer’s Market Location: 4401 N. Henderson Rd., Arlington, VA When: 8 a.m. – noon on Saturdays

Fairlington Farmers Market Location: 3308 S. Stafford St., Arlington, VA 22206 When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sundays



Prince William County

Dale City Farmers Market Location: 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City, VA When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sundays

Prince William Farmers Market 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA When: 3 – 7 p.m. on Thursdays



Loudoun County

Eat Loco Farmers Market at One Loudoun Location: 44578 Atwater Dr., Ashburn, VA 20147 When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Cascades Farmers Market Location: 21060 Whitfield Pl, Sterling, VA 20165 When: 9 a.m. – noon on Sundays



DC

Ward 1

Freshfarm Farmers Market – Columbia Heights Location: Park Rd. NW and 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20010 When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Location: 3210 Mount Pleasant St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20010 When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays



Ward 2

Capital Harvest Farmer’s Market Location: 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C. When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Fridays



Ward 3

New Morning Farmers Market Location: 36th St. and Alston Pl. NW, Washington, D.C. When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Freshfarm Farmers Market – Dupont Circle Location: 1600 20th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20009 When: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Sundays



Ward 4

Petworth Community Market Location: 9th and Upshur St. NW, Washington, D.C. When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Freshfarm Farmers Market – Walter Reed Location: 6920 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sundays



Ward 5

Bloomingdale Farmer’s Market Location: 100 block of R St. NW, Washington, D.C. When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sundays

Freshfarm Farmers Market – Monroe Street Location: 716 Monroe St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20017 When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays



Ward 6

Freshfarm Farmers Market - Mount Vernon Triangle Location: 499 I St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001 When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Farmers Market SW Location: 4th and M St. SW When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays



Ward 7

Ward 8

Arcadia Mobile Market - Anacostia Location: 1500 Galen St. SE, Washington, D.C. When: 3 - 6 p.m. on Thursdays

Ward 8 Farmer's Market Location: Elm St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, D.C. When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays