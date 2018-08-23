WASHINGTON -- I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE vegan ice cream!

Skip the happy hour session for one day and head over to the Hamilton Hotel to enjoy the last days of the hot summer with a tasty treat.

FoMu Ice Cream is giving away free ice cream starting Monday until August 31 at the Hamilton Hotel. Drop by the hotel Monday - Friday between 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

It's premium, natural, plant-based, kosher ice cream and will be available exclusively at the Hamilton Hotel for a limited time only.

Indulgers can try two different summer flavors: strawberry and blueberry.

(Photo: FoMu Ice Cream)

