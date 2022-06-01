Free donut you say? Dunkin' gives a free doughnut with drink purchase for National doughnut day!

Looking for a sweet treat but lack the 'dough' to buy one? Dunkin' has a deal for you this National Doughnut Day.

WASHINGTON — Do you need a little sprinkle of goodness on your Friday? 'Donut' worry about a thing! Dunkin' is offering a free classic doughnut with any drink purchase, just to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

On Friday, June 3, guests throughout the D.C. area can enjoy this special promo, Maryland and Virginia 'donut be jelly', the deal will be offered at Dunkin's nationwide.

The National holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin' says they have been serving guests their signature donuts for more than 70 years. Dunkin’ sells more than 3.3 billion donuts, according to the franchise.

Most historians believe the Dutch were the first to introduce the modern doughnut to North America in the form of olykoeks, or “oil cakes” as early as the mid-19th century, according to the "8 outlandish donuts" cookbook.

Honestly, who wouldn't like a 'hole' day off for these delicious treats, I have a feeling there could be a 100% chance of sprinkles on National Donut Day this Friday.

feel like offices should be closed on Friday for National Donut Day tbh — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 31, 2022

National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. In 1917, those women were sent to France to establish field bases near the front lines. Around 250 volunteers found their way overseas and set up small huts near the front lines where they could give soldiers clothes, supplies as well as baked goods.

Despite finding out that serving these baked goods would be extremely difficult considering the conditions. Two officers; Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance began frying the donuts. Which changed the entire idea of how these baked goods would be served, according to the Salvation Army.

With their popular nickname the “Donut Lassies,” these special women who served up many many donuts to troops are often credited with a 'pretty a-glaze-ing' idea for frying these tasty treats.

Here are some fun and completely random facts about donuts, according to Salvation Army: