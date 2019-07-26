WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that fresh basil could be linked to an increase in the number of gastrointestinal illness associated with cyclosporiasis in the District.

The FDA said so far in 2019 there have been 19 reported cases. In 2018, there were a total of eight cases of cyclosporiasis reported.

The FDA announced that fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV, located in Morelos, Mexico, might be linked to these illnesses.

The FDA is working with local, state and federal public health officials to continue the investigation, it said.

The FDA is advising consumers to avoid buying, eating or serving fresh basil products exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV in Morelos, Mexico. The FDA also said to avoid consuming or serving under-cooked items that could include fresh basil from Mexico, "unless you are certain it was not exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV."

Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite, causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis. People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated by feces, the FDA said. But person-to-person transmission is unlikely.

The FDA said it usually takes about one week for symptoms to appear, and symptoms can last from a few days to a month or longer.

