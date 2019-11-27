WASHINGTON — With Thanksgiving Day approaching, many families are scrambling to discover the right recipes to satisfy everyone sitting at the table.

A new report from analysts at satelliteinternet.com shows the most searched Thanksgiving food by each state.

Some states searched for simple and popular dishes like turkey and pecan pie. Other states wanted to be different and look for recipes that included green bean casserole.

Satelliteinternet.com used data from Google Trends in the month of November to declare which popular dish each state looked up to make for the holiday.

The top searched Thanksgiving recipe of Maryland, D.C., and Virginia each was macaroni and cheese.

Some might find the list for the most searched Thanksgiving dishes nationwide to be a surprise.

The most popular dish in the country overall was mashed potatoes, as ten states have googled it numerous times. Jell-O was second overall with eight states searching the jiggly dessert the most. Next, green bean casserole was actually tied with macaroni and cheese for the third most googled dish as seven states each ventured for their recipes.

