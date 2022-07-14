Giving Matters | WUSA9 kickstarts food insecurity relief initiative

On July 20 WUSA9 will be at Giant Food Store in South Riding, Virginia with food donations going to the Dulles South Food Pantry in Northern Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Food insecurity is a pressing issue in the DMV and WUSA9 is partnering with organizations throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia to help provide relief to children and families who are experiencing food insecurity.

What is food insecurity?

Food insecurity is a broad term and is defined in two ways as 'low food insecurity and 'very low food insecurity by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Low food insecurity was formerly known as experiencing food insecurity without hunger, according to the USDA, and is defined as "reports of reduced quality, variety, or desirability of diet. Little or no indication of reduced food intake."

Very low food insecurity was formerly known as experiencing food insecurity with hunger, according to the USDA, and is defined as "reports of multiple indications of disrupted eating patterns and reduced food intake."

WUSA9 food drives

For the next six weeks, WUSA9 will be hosting food drives across the DMV to collect food in partnership with local food distributors. On July 20 we will be at Giant Food Store in South Riding, Virginia with food donations going to the Dulles South Food Pantry.

The Dulles South Food Pantry is seeking non-perishable food items along with some hygiene goods listed below:

Corn

Peas

Peaches

Pears

Pineapple

Fruit cups

Tuna

Chicken

Sardines

Dry beans

Dry lentils

Dry chickpeas

Spaghetti

Pasta sauce w/ meat

Tomato paste

Tomato sauce

Baby Food

Baby Formula

Cereal

Pancake Mix

Dry oats

Cereal bars

Granola bars

Goldfish

Pretzels

Popcorn

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo

Conditioner

In June, WUSA9 reported that The Capital Area Food Bank released a report stating that one out of three people were impacted by food insecurity in the D.C. region last year. The report identified Prince George's Co. as experiencing the most food insecurity in the DMV. Prince William County, Virginia, and D.C. are tied with the second most food insecure population.

