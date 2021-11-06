Director of Taco Relations position available at McCormick food company

The company said no experience is required and candidates should have "just a deep love of tacos."

BALTIMORE — How much do you like tacos? That is what one company is asking as they are offering an employment position that should be quite delicious.

Food company McCormick is looking for someone to fill the role of Director of Taco Relations. This role will include working with the company's Kitchens team to develop recipes and work with the social media team to answer some of the age-old taco questions like, "Can you make anything a taco?"

"The ultimate responsibility for the Director of Taco Relations is to bring together and unify all taco lovers, young and old, in the name of tacos!" said the company in a written statement on its website.

McCormick said no experience is required and candidates should have "just a deep love of tacos." Also, one must be 21-years or older, a resident of the United States, and the ability to travel to the McCormick HQ in Maryland and other locations in the country.

But there has to be a catch right? This is too good to be true.

To be upfront, it is only a part-time, limited-term engagement that would be lasting up to four months according to the website.

Candidates must be available to sign a contract by the end of August and work up to 20 hours a week from September to December. According to the McCormick website, the Director of Taco Relations will receive $25,000/month not to exceed $100,000.

For those still interested, McCormick says you can apply by making a video showing your personality and passion for tacos, all while explaining why you should be the first-ever Director of Taco Relations.

Check out the McCormick website to see the requirements for the video. Candidates better hurry, the deadline to submit is July 20, by 11:59 p.m. EST.

