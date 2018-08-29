WASHINGTON -- The hummus eatery, Little Sesame, that was once upon a time located in Dupont Circle is making a comeback. This time it's on L Street in Northwest D.C.

Little Sesame, an eatery that whips up hummus bowls, pita sandwiches and more was "born from wandering conversations" about travel, adventures and food.

Chef Nick Wiseman, a Washingtonian and Ronen Tenne, who grew up in a small town in northern Israel wanted "future generations to have access to the same thrill of discovery that we’ve been so lucky to chase on our travels."

Sourcing ingredients responsibly from farmers is of great importance to the eatery. They want their patrons to enjoy authentic flavors all while building a community of adventurous eaters.

Not only will the food take you on an adventure but the beautiful, bright, open, airy space with a desert oasis-vibe will without a doubt cure your wanderlust.

(Photo: Little Sesame/Instagram)

Drop by the newly opened spot at 1828 L St. NW Monday-Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Times for Saturday will be coming soon.

P.S. don't forget the dairy-free tahini soft serve ice cream to top the entire experience off!

