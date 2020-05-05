Best spots to get #TakeoutTuesday on this Cinco de Mayo

Here's a list of the hottest food spots to celebrate your Cinco de Mayo in the crib!

WASHINGTON — It's Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo! What better way to celebrate the day of the week and holiday, than ordering some grub and drinks in the area.

We created the ultimate #TakeOutTuesday list of restaurants in the DMV that offer pick-up and delivery to celebrate the right way!

Check out these local spots around the city:

Taqueria Habanero- 3710 14th St NW

You can snag a huge list of fiesta-packed specials once you place your order online or over the phone.

Lauriol Plaza-1835 18th St NW

They have a Special Parrillada for the whole family for just $69.95 (up to 5 guests). Pickup and Delivery are available from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Mezcalero- 3714 14th St NW

Did someone mention drinks? Mezcalero has $7 to-go margaritas and $4 to-go shots of tequila and mezcal with a purchase of food. You can order online or by phone!

Tico DC- 1926 14th St NW

Tico is doing it big this year with DIY Margarita Kits! Hurry, they're still accepting food and drink orders for the festivities.

Don Jorge's Restaurant- 108 E Diamond Avenue Gaithersburg, Md.

You can call and ask for Cinco de Mayo specials that include food, margaritas, daiquiris, and sangrias. Only pick up is available at this time.

Senor Tequilas- Multiple Location in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia

The first 20 orders will receive a free Queso Dip cup! (per location). And there are crazy Cinco de Mayo deals for a limited time.

Bartaco Mosaic- 2920 District Avenue, Suite 120, Fairfax, Va.

They're offering Cinco kits, margaritas, and fresh margarita mixes. You can also tune in to their virtual Cinco party LIVE on their Instagram page.

El Paso Cafe- 4235 N Pershing Drive Arlington, Va.