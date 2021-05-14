Chef José Andrés makes an appearance on Bravo TV's Top Chef

D.C.'s own humanitarian chef joined the show for an episode to help craft meals for frontline workers delivered by his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.

WASHINGTON — Chef José Andrés joined in the competition on Thursday night when he made an appearance on Bravo TV's Top Chef.

Andrés, along with his team from World Central Kitchen, joined the chefs for the Elimination Challenge. He then recruited the chefs to deliver more than 500 meals to frontline workers at local hospitals in Portland.

The TV appearance comes just after Chef Andrés, famous for his good food and community service, made headlines for offering $50 gift cards to his D.C. restaurants to anyone getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in the foreseeable future.

"Ok! We want everyone vaccinated!" the chef tweeted. "Starting tomorrow, until we reach 70% of total population anyone that comes with vaccine papers that prove they have been vaccinated will get a $50 gift certificate for anyThinkFoodGroup restaurants in the [DC] area."

The tweet caused some confusion online over who qualified for the promotion. A follow-up email to Andrés' spokesperson clarified the gift certificates are for "anyone not yet vaccinated who gets vaccinated starting [Saturday]." The spokesperson also said the offer is for those getting their first dose of the vaccine.