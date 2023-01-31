Chef Gordon Ramsay opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at DC Wharf

Chef Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is located at 652 Wharf Street Southwest Washington, DC 20024, and is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., until 11 p.m. on weekends.

WASHINGTON — British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened his fine dining restaurant based on his hit TV series Hell’s Kitchen in D.C. over the weekend.

The restaurant is located at the Wharf in Southwest D.C., a 14,000 square feet two-story space that provides views overlooking the Potomac River. Its design should be recognizable to fans of the TV show with dining room, patio, or terrace seating.

This isn’t the first time Ramsay is expanding his franchise here in the District. He opened his playful and fast-casual Fish & Chips chop at the Wharf in October 2022.

Both of Chef Ramsay's restaurants are a part of the Wharf Phase 2, a development of the District’s Southwest Waterfront, which will deliver an additional 1.15 million square feet of mixed-use spaces. Phrase 2 began opening in October 2022, and additional properties will open in 2023.

Like the rest of the Hell Kitchens, the restaurant will serve up some of chef Ramsay’s most iconic dishes like the beef wellington, lobster risotto, pan-seared scallops, and one of his personal favorites, sticky toffee pudding. Reservations are recommended.

You could be here... TOMORROW! The doors to HELL'S KITCHEN The Wharf are opening to the public on Jan 30th! Click the link below to reserve your table! #OhHellYes 🔥 http://bit.ly/3HdnzzT Posted by Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Chef Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is located at 652 Wharf Street Southwest Washington, DC 20024, and is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and stays open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Fish & Chips was one of chef Ramsay's first restaurants to open in the Nation’s Capital. Chef Ramsay’s flagship Hell’s Kitchen was next in line and lastly, his London-born street Pizza chain would be set to open in Penn Quarter in Northwest D.C.