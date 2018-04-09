WASHINGTON -- Cheese lovers REJOICE! Now there's a happy hour just for you and trust us, you won't want to miss out on it.

Stable DC, the only Swiss restaurant in town has a weekly Raclette Happy Hour every Thursday.

Raclette, which comes from the word "to scrape" in French refers to both a type of cheese and a delicious Swiss tradition. To keep it short and simple, you melt a piece of cheese in a Raclette grill and then pour it over, traditionally potatoes -- but really anything you'd like is fair game.

The local Swiss restaurant rolls out the wheel of Raclette cheese every Thursday night. You can have traditional Raclette or have the delicious, melted cheese poured over "Speck" aka bacon or a hot dog.

Of course, there are options for those who aren't the frequent happy hour-goers. You can make a reservation to have a real Raclette experience with a party of at least four people and up to 12.

En Guete! Bon appétit!

