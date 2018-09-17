WASHINGTON -- Want to support Black Owned Wine and Spirits? Now you can this weekend at the Black owned Spirits, Wine and Beer Festival.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of Black owned spirit, wine and beer companies and to encourage both inter and intra community partnerships and industry alliances.

If you consider yourself a spirit enthusiast, a wine aficionado or a beer lover then you can head over to Dock 5 Union Market, located at 1309 5th Street in Northeast D.C. between 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the festival.

Attendees will get a chance to sample, engage and network with hospitality professionals, industry executives and other public supporters.

Cheers!

