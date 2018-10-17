WASHINGTON -- It's National Pasta today -- which means it's the perfect day to carb load and have that bowl of Penne alla Vodka, Carbonara or whatever tickles your fancy.

In honor of the day, we've scoped out some great spots to get your pasta fix in the D.C. metro area, according to Yelp, that is.

Osteria Al Volo: Yelp users say this is a hidden gem in Adams Morgan with fresh, handmade pastas. Their "traditional, rustic recipes are made with local ingredients sourced from farmer's markets."

Filomena Ristorante: With more than 2100 reviews, Filomena may be one of the most well-known Italian spots in the District. If you don't mind dressing up a little and shelling out a few extra dollars, then Filomena may be your spot.

il Canale: Right in the heart of Georgetown, il Canale is "where the Italians go to eat Italian" apparently. If it's good enough for the Italians then it's definitely good enough for us.

Lupo Verde: The restaurant in the heart of 14th Street is authentic, rustic and intimate. What a perfect setting to sit down and have that bowl of spaghetti.

Sfoglina: "Happiness is a bowl of pasta made with love." Chef Fabio Trabocchi definitely got that right. Yelp users describe the Italian spot as "homey, but chic and modern."

Let us know what some of your favorite Italian spots and dishes are by sending an e-mail to abuchmann@wusa9.com or tweeting @ArielleBuchmann.

