Baskin-Robbins dishes out 'Chick'n & Waffles' flavor ice cream

Company officials call it a 'deconstructed take' on the classic diner food, and it doesn't actually contain any poultry.

CANTON, Mass — Baskin-Robbins has entered the restaurant race to find the best fried chicken-related product. While Popeye's, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's and Wendy's make a cluck-a-fuss over chicken sandwiches, the ice cream chain is targeting another classic dish - chicken and waffles.

The company made a new creation, 'Chick'n & Waffles' flavored ice cream, its Flavor of the Month for March 2023. It is described as a "buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream with plenty of crispy chick'n and waffle flavored bites drizzled in a decadent bourbon maple syrup-flavored swirl."

Company officials made it clear their on the classic does not contain any actual chicken meat.

“This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops," said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing.

Baskin-Robbins made a spectacle of the new flavor by launching it during a "bottomless brunch" event in New York City on Tuesday. Guests were treated to unlimited scoops of Chick'n & Waffles.

They promise their latest scoop is a "must-try for adventurous eaters and traditional ice cream fans alike."

This creation is the latest in a long line of unique, if not downright unusual, flavors during its 78-year history. The chain put out a range of flavors for the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976 including "Concorde Grape" and "Yankee Doodle Strudel." Their current lineup includes "Wild 'n Reckless Sherbet," a mashup of green apple, blue raspberry, and fruit punch flavors.