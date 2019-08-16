ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria Restaurant Week is coming to Virginia yet another year. The week, spanning from Aug. 16 to 25, will feature deals on food across the city.

The restaurant week will take place in different neighborhoods in Alexandria including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle and Eisenhower and the West End.

Over 70 Alexandria restaurants will feature a $35 three-course dinner for one person, or a $35 dinner for two the restaurant week. Additionally, over 35 restaurants will also offer lunch menus at $15 or $22 per person in addition to the dinner specials.

And if you love brunch, you can enjoy brunch menus for $15 or $22 per person at nearly 20 restaurants.

Alexandria Restaurant Week "showcases the inventiveness of local chefs in neighborhoods throughout the city," the Alexandria City website said.

According to an Alexandria press release, some 2019 restaurant week menu highlights include:

Whiskey & Oyster’s $35 per person dinner menu with options including jumbo lump crab cake, bourbon maple shrimp and grits and pacific wild salmon

Urbano 116’s $35 prix-fixe dinner for one, featuring swordfish Tiradito, pork Belly and Oaxacan forest for dessert

Jackson 20’s $15 brunch menu featuring options like buttermilk fried chicken and waffle and bourbon caramel French toast alongside your choice of wine, beer, mimosa or bloody Mary

Yunnan by Potomac’s $35 dinner for two featuring options like wasabi bok choy, muogu shiitake and braised beef Lu

Vermilion’s $35 three-course dinner for one has options such as chilled melon soup, cornmeal-crusted blue catfish and campanelle

Hops N Shine’s $15 lunch per person featuring options such as loaded pulled pork and cheese tots, jumbo wings, and the Delmarva shrimp and crab grilled cheese

