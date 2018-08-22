WASHINGTON -- In honor of Ben's Chili Bowl being a staple in the D.C. food scene for 60 years, we decided to compile a list of the best items to order off of their menu.

The landmark restaurant located at 1213 U Street in the Shaw Neighborhood has been making an impact and serving the community for 60 years. In honor of the special day the restaurant will be celebrating with a variety of festivities.

Just in case you plan on swinging by the hot spot, here are 5 things on the menu we think you should try.

Original Chili Half-Smoke : You can't make a trip to Ben's Chili Bowl without trying their signature dish.This half-smoke dish has been around since 1958 and is still going strong. It's a half pork and half beef smoke and is served on a warm steamed bun with a variety of condiments and chili sauce. PRO TIP: Our newsroom Washingtonians and foodies, say you can't have it without cheese!

Chili Cheese Fries: What are fries without chili from Ben's Chili Bowl? Nothing. That's what our foodies say at least. Order the fries and get them smothered with hot cheese and the homemade spicy chili. Side note: There are delicious veggie options too!.

Spicy Half-Smoke : For those of you who want it hotter and spicier, the spicy half-smoke should be your go to. The founder of Ben's Chili Bowl, who was originally from Trinidad liked it hot and this half-smoke proves it.

Strawberry Cake : You can't drop by Ben's Chili Bowl without getting a slice of strawberry cake.

Red Velvet Cake: Or if strawberry isn't up your alley, the red velvet cake is a great note to end on.

To learn more about the menu and the history of the restaurant visit: http://benschilibowl.com/

