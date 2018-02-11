WASHINGTON -- On Friday, two chefs not only received the Smithsonian's Julia Child Award, but also made history by doing so.

This is the first time a woman has ever won the award, which makes it even more special because this year's recipients are both women.

Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger were the 2018 recipients.

The Julia Child Award is presented to any person or group who has made a difference in the way America cooks, eats and drink, according to the foundation's website. This is the fourth year the award has been given out.

The two chefs were honored at Hank's Oyster Bar in Dupont in Washington, D.C.

