WASHINGTON — For two weekends, residents of D.C. and Northern Virginia can travel to and from both the Navy Yard and the Wharf for free. FLARE Rides is offering free weekend rides from Feb. 15- 23.

The shuttle service company created in 2019 is based out of Arlington. Their future plans include producing different vehicles specifically made for easier travel in urban areas.

The goal of the transportation company is to connect neighborhoods and create a vibrant and enjoyable environment.

"We welcome the community to try out our electric shuttles in February," FLARE CEO Andres Delgado said. "FLARE’s goal is to provide D.C.-area residents with access to sustainable and affordable transportation. We invite residents to take a ride and enjoy the amenities offered at the Wharf and in the Navy Yard."

The operating hours for the shuttle service are as follows:

February 15 between 11am-2pm and 5-8pm; February 16 between 11am-2pm; February 22 between 11am-2pm and 5-8pm; and February 23 from 11am-2pm.

Pick-up and drop-off points are at the Yards (4th Street and Tingey Street, SE), and the Wharf (7th Street and M Street, SW).

FLARE shuttles seat five passengers and have storage space.

According to Delgado, the shuttle model has already been tested in South Arlington, where it successfully transported riders to and from restaurants, grocery stores, etc.

This technology was created with the hopes of making roads and other ways of transportation less congested, allowing people to have smoother and faster commutes throughout their communities.

