JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, your child's bedtime wishes can now include a good night message from their favorite Disney characters.

ShopDisney.com is launching the return of its Disney Bedtime Hotline for a limited time. Parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear one of five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.

ShopDisney.com said the goal of the toll-free hotline is to bring families "a little bit of much-needed joy into homes." The site also offers other entertainment for your little ones' bedtime routines, including free downloadable sleep content activities to create your own Disney Magic Moments.

Families can also take advantage of sleep products and bedtime activities and essentials through the subscription Disney Bedtime Adventure Box. More information on those offers is available here.

The Disney Bedtime Hotline will run for a limited time starting Friday and lasting through Thursday, April 30, at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT). It is available in the United States only, with one message available per call.

This year marks the third year in a row that Disney is offering the hotline, in the hopes of easing the stress involved for parents with putting their children to bed. Most parents say putting their kids to bed can be stressful, with 77 percent saying they are exhausted with the process, according to a study highlighted in a Disney press release. The study says parents spend 140 hours a year getting their child to brush their teeth and get ready for bed!

The company hopes these character messages will "give kids something to look forward to at bedtime."

RELATED: Disney releases Dole Whip recipe and it's super simple to make

RELATED: Disney World lights up Cinderella's Castle in blue to thank health care workers

RELATED: The Buzz: Experience your favorite Disney attractions with virtual reality YouTube channel