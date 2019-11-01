WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Scientists believe that babies born to active mothers have more developed brains and cardiovascular systems, according to numerous studies.

Fitness expert and mom-to-be Ewunike Akpan, founder of Lotus Fitness in DC, recently earned a certification in prenatal fitness from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Akpan, who is 5 months pregnant, says three days per week for 20 minutes a session is all a pregnant woman needs in order to aide her unborn child in heart and brain development.

Below are several brain-boosting moves she recommends all expectant mothers practice with their doctor’s permission.

Ewunike Akpan

Straight Arm Plank on Knees (photo above)

This exercise is done to help expecting mothers strengthen abdominal muscles.

Come down onto the floor. Weight on your knees and hands. Arms are straight and hands are aligned under shoulders. This is a phase 1 level of the plank.

Note: More than 60 percent of pregnant women experience low back pain. Strengthening of the abdominal and back muscles could reduce this risk, according to ACOG.





Ewunike Akpan, Lotus Fitness

Straight Arm Plan on Toes (photo above)

Come down onto the floor. Weight on your knees and hands. Arms are straight and hands are aligned under shoulders. Pressing into the toes and hands while pulling the baby up and in to engage the abdominal muscle, lift the knees. Bring the body into alignment. This is a phase 2 level of the plank.





Ewunike Akpan, Lotus Fitness

2-Step Crunch on Stability Ball (photo above)

Step 1:

Sit toward the front of the ball. Carefully lower the upper back onto the ball and bring the hands behind the head or across the chest. The chin is lifted away from the chest with the neck relaxed. Engage abdominal muscles and gently bring the baby up and in.

Ewunike Akpan, Lotus Fitness

Step 2:

Continue holding the baby up and in. Breath out as you raise the upper back forward. Come up about halfway for a crunch!

This move may look easy, but if the mom is doing it correctly it will be tough and get harder as the baby grows. This exercise specifically targets the Transverse Abdominal muscles which are so important to push the baby out during delivery.

Note: Pregnant women should seek the advice of their doctor before starting any fitness regimen.