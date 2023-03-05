He already knows what he wants to be, and mom is helping him get there

Lots of kids have dreams of being firefighters. Tiara Grant is helping her 11-year-old son Darrien fulfill his.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — From an early age, that would be 3-years-old, young Darrien has known what he wants to be in life – a firefighter.

Well now at the age of 11, with a little help from mom Tiara Grant, he’s on his way. Darrien is training on a course she built for him with gear she bought online including a vehicle, suit, hose, and a rescue dummy to save.

It's something she knew she had to do for him.

"He has a lot of energy, so, you know, he's always talked about being a firefighter, and he watches 911. So I was like, well lets give you like a glimpse of being a firefighter."

And it doesn’t stop there.

Darrien likes to get feel for the firefighter life by touring firehouses near where he lives in Charles County, around Maryland and D.C., for some on-the-job training

"We've gone since he was pretty much 3, and then every year when we ride past one he'll say, 'I wanna go look at that one,' and we'll go say, 'Hey, can we get a tour?" and they'll gladly let us walk around."