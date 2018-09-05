WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- If you need a little inspiration, Bei Bei’s got your back. The National Zoo’s panda is here with a life lesson we should all keep in mind.

A video posted by the zoo shows Bei Bei going out on a limb—literally—and living his best panda life.

He dangles. He swings. He takes us back to those carefree summer days on the playground monkey bars.

And just like that, it was over. The tree limb snapped and Bei Bei crashed down.

But fear not. Just as soon as you think the worst, here comes Bei Bei to bring a smile back to your face.

Bei Bei is here to remind us if you fall or stumble to dust yourself off and get back up again.

The panda immediately climbed back up the tree for more shenanigans.

For those worried he might be hurt, the National Zoo explained that Giant pandas are built for climbing and can handle a tumble from a tree.

