Virginia's largest seabird colony gets new habitat after HRBT expansion

Thousands of birds already are arriving at the site where Fort Wool was built as a barrier against British ships after the War of 1812.

NORFOLK, Va. — Workers are wrapping up a project to transform a fortified island into a new habitat for Virginia’s largest seabird colony.

Contractors have been clearing out the island’s trees, sealing up entrances to the buildings and laying sand and gravel for the birds to nest.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries expects work to be done this week.