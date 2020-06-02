NORFOLK, Va. — It's time to plan a trip to the zoo this month! The Virginia Zoo is offering free admission on Fridays in February.

The zoo said it's a great way to see what the animals are up to during the winter.

“You’ll find that some of them are more active in the cooler temps – like the red pandas and the cheetahs," said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

"It’s also a great opportunity to check out our new augmented reality tour, which is only available for a limited time."

Free Fridays in February are only valid on regular zoo admission.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Zoo recently launched an augmented reality tour that gives visitors information about the animals, photos, and videos.

The AR tour is in collaboration with ECPI University and Life Preserve.

For more information, visit virginiazoo.org/virtualtour.

For information on hours, admission and directions, visit the Virginia Zoo's website.

