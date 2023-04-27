VIDEO: Bear strolling through Kensington neighborhood

The video shows the bear inspecting three trash cans that sit on the street. The bear knocks over one of the cans while trying to open it.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENSINGTON, Md. — A Kensington resident captured video of a bear as the animal strolled through a neighborhood Tuesday night.

The video shows the bear inspecting three trash cans that sit on the street. The bear knocks over one of the cans while trying to open it.

In 2022, a bear was spotted wandering in Arlington, leading the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) to share several tips on how to keep bears from wandering too close to your home:

Keep garbage in a locked shed or inside until collected or use a bear-resistant container

Secure any compost piles

Take down bird feeders

Secure pet food in bear-resistant containers or inside locked sheds

Clean up porches/decks

Never leave food, trash or pet food inside your vehicle

Keep dogs on a leash at all times

In March, The National Park Service made headlines when the agency shared some advice, saying that you should refrain from pushing down someone slower "even if you feel the friendship has run its course."

If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down…even if you feel the friendship has run its course.⁣⁣ — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) February 28, 2023

How to handle a bear encounter

There are some general tips to follow if you encounter a bear when you're out in the wild. If you do so, here's what the agency recommends:

Talk calmly to the bear, stand your ground, and slowly wave your arms to identify yourself that you are a human

Remain calm and talk to the bear in "low tones" that are non-threatening. A scream or sudden movements may trigger an attack.

If you have small children with you, pick them up immediately.

Hike and travel in groups as bears often become aware of groups of people and can get intimidated

Carry EPA-approved peppery spray that can be used to stop aggressive bears.

The Park Service also offers some suggestions of what not to do:

Do not give the bear food

Do not drop your bag or pack

Don't turn your back on the bear or run, so you can keep an eye on the bear and avoid tripping

Don't climb a tree because grizzlies and black bears can climb too

Never put yourself between a mother bear and her curb or try to approach them because the mother will likely attack you if she considers you a threat