Theodore Roosevelt Island reopens after black bear sighting

NPS reopened the island Tuesday because the bear had not been seen since.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Bird? Tree? Black bear.

The National Park Service, along with Humane Rescue Alliance and bear techs from Shenandoah National Park, coordinated an effort to capture a black bear reportedly sighted on Theodore Roosevelt Island Sunday.

But, this reported bear sighting is just the latest in a string of bear sightings to pop up around the DMV area this month.

Last week, a bear wandered through Bethesda's Carderock Springs neighborhood.

And, earlier in June, both Hyattsville and College Park got a visit from the same bear. Experts said it's normal behavior for a juvenile, male bear to roam from Hyattsville to D.C.

That same bear was probably the one spotted in northeast D.C. as well.

Although, you should never approach or feed a bear. And, make sure to remove any bird feeders and outdoor pet food.

Anyway, NPS notes that if visitors see a bear in national parks within the beltway, they should call U.S. Park Police immediately at 202-610-7500.

How to handle a bear encounter

There are some general tips to follow if you encounter a bear when you're out in the wild. If you do so, here's what the agency recommends:

Talk calmly to the bear, stand your ground, and slowly wave your arms to identify yourself that you are a human

Remain calm and talk to the bear in "low tones" that are non-threatening. A scream or sudden movements may trigger an attack.

If you have small children with you, pick them up immediately.

Hike and travel in groups as bears often become aware of groups of people and can get intimidated

Carry EPA-approved pepper spray that can be used to stop aggressive bears

The Park Service also offers some suggestions of what not to do: