MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Why did the alligator cross the road? To get to the other pond and out of Florence’s way!

A Myrtle Beach woman went to check on the storm from her Osprey Cove neighborhood and saw an alligator make its way across the road from one pond to another.

►Florence timeline for DC

Tracie Byrd said this gator was one of the smaller ones in her neighborhood. She said there's a 12-footer that lives nearby, too.

Byrd said she knows the gators live in the neighborhood, but they don’t usually see them out of the water like this.

In the video, you can hear “run gator, run!’ from behind the scenes.

►The latest on Florence

© 2018 WTSP