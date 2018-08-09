ARLINGTON, VA -- A Virginia dog, who went viral in his quest to complete an adventure-filled bucket list, has died.

Smoke, a 10-year-old hound mix, suffered from a terminal form of cancer. He gained attention across the country when the Animal Welfare League of Arlington announced it had put together a bucket list for

him to enjoy before he died.

RELATED: Virginia dog battles terminal cancer, lives out bucket list

Smoke’s bucket list included going to the beach, going on a hike and meeting a celebrity. However, the biggest item on Smoke’s list was to be adopted by a forever family.

That wish came true shortly after Smoke’s list went public.

Here is a statement from AWLA President & CEO Sam Wolbert:

“It is with a heavy heart that we pass along the news that the beloved Smoke passed away this week. He was loved by all who met him, most especially by his family. His mom said "Smoke was one of the most gentle and loving dogs I have met. He would always take the gentle approach with other dogs if he sensed any anxiety or aggression. He loved every person he met and he loved to lay next to me.Up until the very end, lounging was one of his favorite past times (as you can see from the pictures!). We're so grateful to Smoke’s family for letting him check off that final item from his bucket list – a loving home. We also want to thank our entire community for supporting Smoke during his time with us, and

helping his final months be the best they could possibly be.”

© 2018 WUSA